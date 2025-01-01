Let us resolve to build 'golden Jharkhand' in new year: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Jan 1 (PTI) On the first day of 2025, Chief Minister Hemant Soren resolved to make a “golden Jharkhand” to realise the aspirations of its people.

The state witnessed a surge in visitors to its popular tourist and picnic spots including the attractive Patratu Lake and waterfalls.

“Hearty congratulations, best wishes and Johar to everyone on the occasion of New Year 2025. We have to build a golden Jharkhand together by realising the dreams of the immortal brave martyrs and great revolutionaries of the state and the aspirations of the people. We will also work to make the person standing at the last rung a part of the all-round development of the state by reaching them with sensitivity,” Soren saud posted on X.

The state administration put in place enhanced safety measures to ensure a smooth and secure celebration for revelers.

Tourism hotspots in the state, including waterfalls, lakes, hills, dams, rivers, and parks drew large crowds which is expected to continue till the first week of January.

An official said that to ensure the safety of visitors, the state government has instructed district auhorities to deploy adequate security personnel and divers at waterbodies frequently visited by tourists. Drone surveillance will also be used where necessary.

The state has designated certain areas in water bodies as "no-go zones" to prevent accidents. Alcohol consumption has been banned in these zones, and the use of plastic, thermocol, and playing of loud music have also been restricted to maintain the natural beauty and serinity of the sites.

In and around Ranchi, the six major waterfalls—Dasam, Hundru, Jonha, Panch Ghag, Sita, and Hirni—have already seen an influx of visitors.

Patratu Dam, located 40 km from Ranchi, has also gained popularity for its stunning views and will be a key attraction. Other popular destinations, including Hazaribag Lake, Canary Hill, Chadwa Dam, and Hazaribag Wildlife Sanctuary, also attracted large crowds.

In Jamshedpur, tourists flocked Jubilee Park, Dimna Lake, Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, and Burudih Lake, while Maithon Dam and Topchanchi Lake in Dhanbad were major attractions for citizens there.

Long queues were witnessed at religious sites like the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar, Chinnamastika Temple in Ramgarh, and Bhadrakali temple in Chatra among others.

In addition to natural and religious attractions, major hotels and clubs across the state organised various programmes to celebrate the new year. PTI NAM NN