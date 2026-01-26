Lucknow (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted people on the 77th Republic Day, urging them to strive for a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

In a post on X, the CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day."

प्रदेश वासियों को 77वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



हम सभी का राष्ट्रप्रेम, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और विकास के प्रति समर्पण हमारे लोकतंत्र को सशक्त एवं मजबूत बनाता है।



आइए, अपने अमर सेनानियों को स्मरण करने के साथ, संविधान के आदर्शों से प्रेरित होकर एक 'सशक्त, समृद्ध और… pic.twitter.com/54pnSKzcq8 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 26, 2026

He said the patriotism of citizens, their dedication to duty and commitment to development "strengthen and fortify our democracy" he said.

"Let us, while remembering our immortal warriors, resolve to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India by drawing inspiration from the ideals of the Constitution," he said.

Republic Day marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on 26th January 1950.