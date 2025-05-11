Let's adopt Lord Buddha's ideals to contribute in building harmonious Bharat: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Buddha Purnima and asked all to adopt his ideals in their lives to contribute in building a peaceful, harmonious and developed Bharat.

The immortal message of non-violence, love and kindness given by Bhagwan Buddha, the embodiment of compassion, is the basic mantra for the welfare of mankind, the president said in a message.

"His ideals strengthen our faith in the eternal values of equality, harmony and social justice. His teachings inspire us to live a life based on morality," Murmu said.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, who was born in Nepal's Lumbini and attained salvation in India's Kushinagar.

"Let us adopt the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives and contribute in building a peaceful, harmonious and developed Bharat," the president said.

Murmu also extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, according to a statement issued by the president's office.