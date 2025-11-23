Let's build a new UP inspired by ideals of Ram rajya: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed hope that the restoration of the 'dharma dhwaja' in Ayodhya will usher in a new era of happiness, peace, and prosperity in the state.

The dharma dhwaja will be installed in a grand ceremony in Ayodhya on November 25 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on his official website, Adityanath said, "On November 25, 2025, the name of Shri Ayodhya Dham will once again be inscribed in golden letters on the pages of history." He emphasised that under the guidance of the prime minister, the work being done at Ayodhya Dham is inspired by the life values of Lord Ram.

Additionally, he called on the people of the state to pledge to build a new Uttar Pradesh inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya.

The chief minister also shared a letter addressed to the people, saying, "The restoration of the dharma dhwaja will transform Ayodhya into a global spiritual centre. This ritual, following the consecration of the grand Ram temple, is not merely the culmination of a yajna (sacrifice) but the beginning of a new era." Noting that Ayodhya Vision 2047 is rapidly coming to fruition, Adityanath said that new connectivity, state-of-the-art infrastructure, rapid tourism development, and initiatives like smart city and solar city are establishing Ayodhya as a sustainable, inclusive, modern city on a global scale.

"For millions of devotees, reaching Shri Ayodhya Dham has become easier, safer, and more convenient than ever before. The city of Lord Shri Ram is emerging on the world map as a cultural capital, where heritage is respected and unprecedented development is taking place."