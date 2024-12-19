Let's build India that's not only developed but also inclusive: Jitendra Singh to civil servants

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday asked the young civil servants to take ownership of the nation’s growth story and build an India that is not only developed but also inclusive, sustainable and a global leader in every sense, according to an official statement.

He hailed the young civil servants as the “architects of Viksit Bharat @ 2047” during his address at the Dr Rajendra Prasad National Convention held at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here.

Speaking to a distinguished audience comprising civil servants, academicians, industry leaders and students, the minister emphasized the critical role young leaders will play in shaping India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, urged the young civil servants to take ownership of the nation’s growth story.

He reminded them of their immense responsibility in translating policies into tangible outcomes, ensuring that development reaches every corner of the country and benefits every citizen, according to the Personnel Ministry statement.

"You are not just administrators; you are the architects of our future,” the minister said.

“The vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 rests on your shoulders. Together, let us build an India that is not only developed but also inclusive, sustainable and a global leader in every sense," Singh added.

Describing the civil servants as the driving force of change, he said their vision, dedication and innovative approach will determine the success of this national mission.

Singh said the government is committed to empowering young people to take on this monumental task, highlighting key initiatives introduced under the Union Budget 2024-25.

He announced advanced skill training for 20 lakh youth, modernisation of 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and internship opportunities for one crore young people.

These steps, the minister said, are aimed at equipping India’s youth with the tools to lead in a competitive global environment.

Singh spoke passionately about the government’s focus on inclusivity, particularly the enhanced participation of women in the nation’s workforce.

Citing measures such as working women hostels, crèches and market access for women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs), he called these initiatives game-changers that would ensure women’s role as equal partners in India’s development journey.

The minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to creating world-class infrastructure "under PM Gati Shakti and fostering sustainable development through clean energy investments".

Singh emphasized India’s global leadership in green initiatives, including its ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030.

Furthermore, he pointed to the growing prominence of Indian innovation in sectors like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and renewable energy, driven by policies under Digital India and the Atal Innovation Mission, according to the statement.

Touching on the nation’s achievements in diplomacy and global leadership, the minister lauded India’s successful G20 Presidency and its pivotal role in addressing challenges like climate change, food security and digital transformation.

He expressed confidence that India would continue to emerge as a strong voice on the global stage, advocating for equitable solutions to shared global challenges. PTI AKV AS AS