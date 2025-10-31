Let's build strong, harmonious, excellent India: President Murmu on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and asked all to resolve to build a "strong, harmonious, and excellent India." Murmu said Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage and adept leadership.

"His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India," the President said in a post on X, in Hindi.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat, on this day in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for Independence. His birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Unity Day.

National Unity Day serves as a reminder of Patel's efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India." "On the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens," Murmu said.

The President also paid homage to the 'Iron Man' on his 150th birth anniversary at Sardar Patel Chowk here.

She also offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Gantantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid floral tributes to the Iron Man at the Sardar Patel Chowk. PTI AKV AMJ AMJ