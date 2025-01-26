Let's celebrate spirit of democracy that makes our nation strong: Fadnavis on R-Day

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended good wishes to the people on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Greetings to everyone on Republic Day! Let’s celebrate the spirit of unity and democracy that makes our nation strong." The governor unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and Fadnavis unfurled the tricolour at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' here to mark the occasion.

The Republic Day parade will be held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. PTI MR GK