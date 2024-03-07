Let's create an environment where women are empowered: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday urged people to create an environment where every woman is empowered to realise her full potential and every hurdle that hinders her progress is dismantled.

In his message on the eve of International Women's Day, the vice president said this is a day to celebrate the invaluable contributions made by women in every sphere of society with their unwavering resolve, boundless compassion and ceaseless determination.

"We can pave the way for a more inclusive and prosperous society by ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women... On this day, let's recommit ourselves to create an environment where every woman is empowered to realise her full potential and every hurdle that hinders her progress is dismantled," Dhankhar said. PTI NAB NAB NSD NSD