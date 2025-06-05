Let's deepen our efforts towards protecting planet: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for deepening efforts towards protecting the planet and overcoming the challenges facing it.

He said on X, "This World Environment Day, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better." Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach, the UN notes. PTI KR RHL