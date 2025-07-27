Lets fight for people of Maharashtra: Rahul wishes Uddhav on birthday

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday and hoped for a consolidated fight with him for the people of Maharashtra.

Thackeray turned 65 on Sunday.

"Warm wishes and congratulations to Shiv Sena President and INDIA alliance partner Uddhav Thackeray ji on his birthday," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"May you stay healthy, live long, and we will fight together for the interests and rights of the people of Maharashtra," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. PTI ASK VN VN