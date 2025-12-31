Let's further strengthen our commitment to nation’s development: Prez in New Year eve greetings

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of New Year 2026 and asked all to further strengthen our commitment to the nation’s development, social harmony and environmental protection.

In a message, she said the New Year symbolises renewed energy and positive change.

"It is also an opportunity for self-reflection and fresh resolutions. On this occasion, let us further strengthen our commitment to the nation’s development, social harmony, and environmental protection," the President said.

"May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness and prosperity into our lives and infuse new energy to build a stronger and more prosperous India," Murmu said, and extended heartiest greetings to all Indians in the country and abroad. PTI AKV NB