Let's imbibe Guru Nanak Dev Ji's ideals to build more peaceful, prosperous nation: President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary and asked all to imbibe his ideals to build a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

"This occasion inspires us to adopt the ideals and values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and guides us towards building a better society. His message teaches us that living a life based on truth, justice and compassion is the true measure of success," she said in a message.

His teachings emphasise one God and human equality, the President said.

"He inspires us to live with honesty and to share resources with one another. On this occasion, let us imbibe the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in our lives and follow the path shown by him to build a more peaceful and prosperous nation," Murmu said.

The President extended warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Sikh brothers and sisters, "on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti". PTI AKV NB