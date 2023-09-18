Lets move to new Parliament building with new hope, confidence: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to "every brick" of the old Parliament building and said the MPs will enter the new building with "new hope and confidence".

In his over an hour-long speech in Lok Sabha, Modi remembered the journey of India's democracy and said the last day in this heritage building should be dedicated to the over 7,500 parliamentarians who served in this building since Independence.

Parliament will shift to the new building on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

"Today we have an opportunity to connect with the past. We are leaving this building with hope for the future. I am confident that as we enter the new Parliament building, we will go there with new hope and confidence," the prime minister said.

"Today is the day for remembering the 7,500 MPs who have served here... I salute every brick of this building," he said.

Stressing on the historical importance of the old Parliament Building, PM Modi recalled that while the construction of the old Parliament Building was given by foreign rulers, it was constructed through the sweat, hard work and money of Indians.

"Today, we are taking leave from this historic building. Before Independence, this was the Imperial Legislative Council and after Independence, it became the Parliament building," he said. "We may go to the new building, but the old building will also inspire generations to come. This is an important chapter of India's journey," Modi said.