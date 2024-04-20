Let's pledge to spread love, harmony in society: Prez Murmu on eve of Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti and asked everyone to pledge to spread love and harmony in society.

Advertisment

She said Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir -- the epitome of "non-violence and compassion".

"This festival gives us the message of love and peace. Lord Mahavir showed the path of non-violence, celibacy, truth and renunciation for creating an ideal and civilised society," Murmu said.

His teachings will always remain relevant for the welfare of mankind, the president said.

"On this occasion, let us pledge to spread love and harmony in the society and work with dedication for the development of the nation," Murmu said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to the Jain community," she said in her message. PTI AKV AKV SZM