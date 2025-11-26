Let's reaffirm commitment to combat terrorism in all forms: President Murmu on 26/11 anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and asked all to reaffirm their commitment to combat terrorism in all forms.

The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude, Murmu said in a post on X.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege of Mumbai.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude.

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India," the president said. PTI AKV ARI