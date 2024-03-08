Let's remove remaining hurdles from path of young women: Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on International Women's Day and urged everyone to work together to remove the remaining hurdles from the path of young women and give them wings.

Advertisment

"My greetings to all on Women's Day! It is an occasion to celebrate Nari Shakti. A society’s progress is measured by the progress made by its women," she said in a post on X.

On Women’s Day, President Droupadi Murmu pens her thoughts on women’s equality: “…we have come a long way from the days when our grandmothers first stepped out to join the freedom movement, and our daughters will carry the torch forward into the second century of independence.… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2024

India’s daughters have been excelling in all walks of life, from sports to science, and making the nation proud, Murmu said.

"Let us work together to remove the remaining hurdles from the path of young women, and give them wings, for they will shape tomorrow's India," the President said.