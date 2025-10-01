Let's resolve to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream by building cleaner, prosperous India: Prez

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his 156th birthday anniversary and asked all citizens to resolve to realise his dream by building a cleaner, more capable, fully empowered and prosperous India.

In a message, she asked everyone to dedicate themselves to the ideals and values of the Father of the Nation.

Gandhiji has given the message of peace, tolerance and truth, which is an inspiration for the entire humanity, the President said.

"He dedicated his life to eradicating untouchability, illiteracy, addiction, and other social evils. With unwavering determination, he provided strength and support to weaker sections of the society," she said.

On Gandhi Jayanti, "let us again resolve to follow the path of truth and non-violence, remain committed to the welfare and progress of the nation, and realise Gandhiji's dream by building a cleaner, more capable, fully empowered, and prosperous India", Murmu said.

She said that throughout his life, Gandhiji upheld an unwavering belief in morality and ethics, inspiring people to follow that path.

He gave the message of self-reliance through the Charkha, aiming to build a self-reliant, self-sufficient, and educated India, she added.

"Gandhiji always promoted the dignity of labour through his conduct and teachings. His life values remain relevant even today and will continue to guide us in the future," the President said.

Murmu paid tribute to the Father of the Nation on the behalf of all citizens on his birth anniversary on Thursday. PTI