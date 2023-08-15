Let's rise above divisions for better, brighter INDIA: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for rising above divisions, casting aside differences, for a better and brighter INDIA.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Trinamool Congress supremo laid stress on the word INDIA, the name of the opposition bloc forged to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

নিজ হস্তে নির্দয় আঘাত করি, পিতঃ,

ভারতেরে সেই স্বর্গে করো জাগরিত।



The chapters of our history are written in courage and resilience. As we hoist the tricolour, let's remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and pledge to uphold the values they fought for.



Let their… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 14, 2023

"Let their sacrifices inspire us to forge ahead with purpose and dedication. Let us rise beyond divisions, casting aside our differences, and stand united in our journey towards a brighter, better INDIA," she added.

She also quoted two lines from Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's poem "Where the mind is without fear..." "Happy 77th Independence Day to all my mothers, brothers and sisters," she added.

In a TMC programme on the eve of Independence Day on Monday, Banerjee had asserted that Narendra Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi will be his last as the prime minister as the INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) will emerge victorious in next year's Lok Sabha polls.