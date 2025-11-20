Chennai: Commemorating the foundation day of 'South Indian Liberal Federation', known as 'Justice Party', which is seen as the origin of the Dravidian movement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said, "Let us smash all the Aryan trickery to pieces".

Taking to X, the DMK president said, this is the day on which our mother organisation, Justice Party, was founded to implement the Non-Brahmin Manifesto with a resolve to ensure social justice by getting due share in education, employment and power to the son of soil.

"We will prove that the 'Dravidian Model government' (the way he describes about the present DMK government) is a continuation of Justice Party! Let us smash all the Aryan trickery to pieces!" he stated.

The Justice Party was founded on November 20, 1916.