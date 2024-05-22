Let's strengthen social harmony: President Murmu's message on Buddha Purnima eve

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Buddha Purnima and asked all to strengthen social harmony and take pledge for nation-building by imbibing the ideals of Lord Buddha.

Advertisment

The embodiment of compassion, Lord Buddha, has given the message of truth, non-violence, harmony and love for humanity and all living beings, she said.

"Lord Buddha had said, 'Appa Deepo Bhava' i.e. be a light unto yourself. His teachings of tolerance, self-awareness and good conduct inspire us to serve humanity. His Eightfold Path paves the way for leading a meaningful life," President Murmu said.

"Let us strengthen social harmony and take pledge for nation-building by imbibing the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives," the president said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Buddha Purnima marks the birthday of Gautam Buddha, who was born in Nepal's Lumbini and attained salvation in India's Kushinagar.

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartiest congratulations and greetings to all fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha spread all over the world," President Murmu said in the statement. PTI AKV BHJ