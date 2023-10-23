Let's work together for country's prosperity, well-being of underprivileged ones: President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra and asked all to take pledge to work together for the prosperity of the country and well-being of all, especially the underprivileged ones.

The festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, marks the victory of good over evil.

"The eastern and southern states celebrate Dussehra as the victory of Goddess Durga over the evil demon Mahishasura while northern and western states celebrate this festival as Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana," she said in a message.

This festival teaches us to get rid of ego and negativity which symbolise 'evil', and embrace the feelings of oneness and love for all which symbolise 'good', Murmu said.

The values of Lord Rama inspire us to walk on the path of Dharma despite the harshest tests and adversities of life, the President said.

"This day, let us pledge to work together for the prosperity of the country and well-being of all, especially the underprivileged ones," Murmu said.

She also extended greetings and good wishes to all Indians, living in the country and abroad, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.