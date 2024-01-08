Letter about sexual harassment of women personnel fake, says Mumbai police; begin probe

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Mumbai police has begun a probe into a fake letter that alleged sexual harassment of women drivers in the force by three senior officers, an official said on Monday.

No such incident has taken place and the signatures on the letter, which has been mischievously circulated, are fake, the official asserted.

The letter being circulated on social media alleged three officers of Mumbai police's motor transport department had sexually harassed women drivers.

"We will find out who is behind this letter and take strict action. Our probe has found some anti social elements prepared the letter, forged signatures of some women personnel and circulated it," he added. PTI DC BNM BNM