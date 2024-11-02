Letter petition in HC seeks CBI probe into student's suicide

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A letter petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a CBI probe into a recent suicide case of a girl student of the St Mary's Convent School here.

In her suicide note, the Class-9 student had blamed the school administration and sought a closure of the school.

The letter petition sent by lawyer Gaurav Dwivedi has also sought suspension of the school principal. It further requests the court to direct the Prayagraj district magistrate to file an affidavit, enlisting the steps taken to check the harassment committed by private institutions on minors.

The letter petition also requests the court to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to issue a circular on appointing a psychological counsellor in every school and college in the state.

According to the petitioner, the news of the girl's suicide was published in a newspaper on October 28. PTI COR RAJ RC