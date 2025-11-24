National

Letter threatens blasts at Lucknow's Lulu Mall, schools; police sound alert

Lucknow: Police here on Monday sounded an alert after a handwritten letter received at the city's Lulu Mall threatened to blow up several establishments, including schools.

Mall authorities immediately informed police, following which security was stepped up.

"A letter was received at the Lulu Mall, and soon after, an alert was sounded. It mentioned that explosions would be carried out at different establishments, including schools," the officer said.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV camera footage to identify the culprits, the officer said.

