Letter with forged signature of Thane collector sent to police commissioner, case registered

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have registered a case after a fake letter was issued in the name of the district collector, an official said on Thursday.

The letter was addressed to the Thane police commissioner, the official said terming its content “provocative”.

The letterhead, signature and rubber stamp of the Thane district collector in the letter were found to be falsified, the official said. A case was registered on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections, including 465 (forgery) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), the official said, adding that no arrests have been made yet. PTI COR NR