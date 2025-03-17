'Letters from Gaza': Book to chronicle personal accounts of war victims

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Through an intimate collection of personal writings that bears witness to one of the most devastating humanitarian crises of current times, an upcoming book, "Letters from Gaza", will share an unflinching account of war told through the words of those living it, Penguin Random House announced on Monday.

The book, scheduled to release next month, is compiled by acclaimed Gaza-based writers Mahmoud Alshaer and Mohammed Zaqzooq.

In the face of unimaginable destruction and displacement, a group of individuals in Gaza turned to the written word as their only means of preserving their experiences, fears, dreams and hopes. The book aims to offer a "deeply personal, urgent, and essential perspective that gets often lost in global headlines".

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian militant group attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. This triggered a massive Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

"Letters from Gaza", according to the publisher, is a collection of personal reflections told through poetry, prose, reflections, and personal narratives, bringing the reader closer to understanding an unimaginable reality.

Through these writings, the book provides an intimate look into what it means to survive under siege, to make impossible choices, to protect loved ones in the face of constant danger, and to hold onto dignity when everything else is taken away, they added.

"'Letters from Gaza' is a book that demands to be read, shared, and remembered — a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of the written word in the face of devastation. As publishers, we are privileged to bring these deeply important narratives to readers across the world, ensuring that stories of survival, courage, and hope are never lost to silence," said Manoj Satti, senior vice-president (sales and product) and division head at Penguin Select. PTI MG MAH MAH