'Letters of Suresh': Feroze Abbas Khan upcoming play to premier in Mumbai on May 9

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) After successfully helming larger-than-life productions like "Civilisation to Nation" and "Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical", celebrated theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan has now joined hands with Obie Award winning playwright Rajiv Joseph for his upcoming play "Letters of Suresh".

The widely-acclaimed play, to be premiered at The Studio, NMACC in Mumbai from May 9-12, explores themes of love, loss, death, the search for peace and solace even amid acute existential loneliness.

It is a story of four characters who pen letters to each other and have little in common except the need for human connection.

"Rajiv's writing is poetic, poignant and haunting. He makes the complex, layered, and nuanced aspects of human condition, emotionally devastating. The words and actors are at the center of this theatre experience. The imagination of the audience will be challenged.

"This has been the most overwhelming piece of work I have ever done. I have stayed awake for nights wondering how it will turn out," said Khan in a statement.

Khan's "Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical", based on K Asif's 1960 film, has held hundreds of shows across multiple countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, and Qatar since its premiere in October 2016.

He has also helmed the tragedy of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" (in 'Salesman Ramlal'), "Gandhi, My Father" and others.

According to Joseph, he had no intention to write a play solely with letters but then letter-writing just happened to take over the story.

"There was a time when so many of us wrote letters and snail-mailed them to friends and family. Letter-writing seems to be a lost art and even though it wasn't my intention to write a play solely with letters, they turned out to be the most interesting part and eventually took over the story," he added.

"Letters of Suresh" has been staged in the US multiple times before. PTI MG BK BK