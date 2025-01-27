'Levelling allegations Kejriwal's habit', CM Saini trashes AAP's 'Haryana polluting Yamuna' claim

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday rubbished Delhi AAP's claim that the ruling BJP in the state is "intentionally" draining industrial waste into the Yamuna that supplies water to the national capital.

Advertisment

Saini also hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying it is his habit to level baseless allegations and blame others.

"Kejriwal has a habit of levelling baseless allegations and then run away. Ek kahawat hai -- thukoo aur bagho (There is a saying, first spit and then run away)," Saini told reporters here.

"Haryana supplies water to Delhi from Sonipat, which can be inspected by anyone to see what kind of water we are supplying to Delhi," he said.

Advertisment

"I asked them (AAP dispensation in Delhi) to send their chief secretary and said I will ask my chief secretary to check the quality of water," Saini added.

The chief minister also said that AAP often talks of shortage of water and claimed there is no shortage from Haryana's side.

"There is no shortage. If there is deficiency, it is in their will... Their water distribution is not proper," he said.

Advertisment

"For the past 10 years, he (Kejriwal) has not been able to ensure proper distribution of water," he said.

While there is no shortage of water, it is the "mismanagement" of the AAP government in Delhi that has left residents without access to clean water, Saini said.

"He (Kejriwal) talked of giving free water... However, despite (AAP) being in power for the last 10 years, Kejriwal has failed to improve Delhi's water distribution system. People of the national capital are forced to consume unclean water because Kejriwal failed to develop a system," he said.

Advertisment

Accusing the AAP in Delhi of diverting 28 drains into the Yamuna, Saini said Kejriwal should do his work instead of levelling accusations.

The chief minister also highlighted the "improvements" made in Haryana's water supply over the past 10 years.

Women in the state had to carry water pots from distant sources before 2014, but since the BJP came to power, every household in Haryana now has access to clean tap water, Saini said.

Advertisment

In contrast, Kejriwal's promises of providing clean water and cleaning the Yamuna remain unfulfilled, for which the people of Delhi will hold him accountable in the upcoming elections, he added.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of "intentionally" draining industrial waste into the Yamuna that supplies water to the national capital, prompting Kejriwal to allege that the saffron party is trying to kill people by mixing "poison" in the river.

Atishi also alleged that the BJP is "deliberately disrupting" Delhi's water supply as a "historic loss" awaits the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly polls in the capital.

Advertisment

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in "dirty politics".

"BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this? The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," Kejriwal said in a post on X. PTI SUN ARI