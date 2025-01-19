Lex Fridman announces podcast with Narendra Modi next month

New Delhi: As announced by Lex Fridman on X, the renowned AI researcher and podcaster is set to host an exclusive podcast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of February 2025.

Advertisment

I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February.



I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) January 18, 2025

For the first time, Fridman would be in India, a country he has described as having a "vibrant, historic culture" and "amazing people."

Fridman, known for his in-depth conversations on science, technology, history, and philosophy, brings to the table a curiosity that transcends mere academic discourse.

Advertisment

Fridman's background in AI and robotics could potentially pave the way for discussions on India's burgeoning tech sector, which has been making significant strides under Modi's leadership.

Given Modi's initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, and the emphasis on AI and digital governance, the conversation might delve into these areas.

Fridman, who has previously interviewed global leaders like Elon Musk and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is expected to explore Modi's vision for India's technological landscape, its role on the global stage, and how these initiatives are shaping India's future.

Advertisment

The podcast is expected to also touch upon India's cultural heritage, its economic policies, and Modi's personal journey from a grassroots politician to the leader of the world's largest democracy.

Fridman's interviews are known for their depth and authenticity, often revealing layers of the guest's personality and beliefs that are not typically seen in traditional media settings.

With Modi, whose public image varies widely between being a visionary leader and a polarising figure, this conversation could offer new insights into his leadership style, personal philosophies, and future plans for India.

Advertisment

Last week, Modi recorded his first podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.