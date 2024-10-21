LF announces candidates for five assembly bypoll seats in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) The Left Front on Monday announced the names of five candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls in West Bengal, scheduled to be held on November 13.
The bypolls are being held for six constituencies due to the resignations of MLAs who won in this year's Lok Sabha elections.
The candidates are Forward Bloc's Arun Kumar Barma from Sitai, RSP's Padam Oraon (Madarihat), CPI(ML)'s Debajyoti Mazumdar (Naihati), CPI's Mani Kuntal Khamrui (Medinipur), and CPI(M)'s Debkanti Mahanti (Taldangra).
The Front said the name of candidate for Haroa constituency will be announced later.
The TMC had won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly polls, except for Madarihat, which was held by the BJP.
The LF could not win any seat in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal. PTI AMR MNB