LF asks Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to hold immediate meeting with agitating junior doctors

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) The Left Front on Monday demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "call the agitating junior doctors for a meeting immediately to resolve their demands." In an open letter to Banerjee, Left Front chairman Biman Bose urged her to take a humane view of the situation as the indefinite hunger strike by the medics entered its 10th day.

"We demand that as the chief minister of the state, you sit with the junior doctors immediately for a dialogue to resolve their ten-point demands," Bose wrote.

He noted that the general public has joined the protests by doctors over the "rape-murder of the post-graduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9." Stating that junior doctors have been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 5, and that some are already in serious medical condition, Bose insisted that the CM, who also holds the health portfolio, "take steps to resolve the imbroglio." The protesting doctors are demanding justice for the deceased woman medic and the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam.

Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms and washrooms at their workplaces. PTI AMR MNB