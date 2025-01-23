LF leaders pay tributes to Netaji, call for standing together against injustice and inequality

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Left Front leaders, led by chairman Biman Bose, paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary at Subodh Mallick Square here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering after garlanding a statue of the freedom fighter, Bose highlighted Netaji’s dedication to India’s freedom struggle.

"He formed the Indian National Army with people from all castes, creeds, and religions, and he never cared for his safety in the fight for the country’s freedom," he said.

Other leaders who garlanded Netaji's statue at Subodh Mallick Square in central Kolkata were Forward Bloc state secretary Naren Chatterjee, CPI(M) leader Rabin Deb and RSP general secretary leader Manoj Bhattacharya.

"We must pledge to follow Netaji’s ideals of oneness and stand together against injustice and inequality in every sphere of life," Bose added. PTI AMR MNB