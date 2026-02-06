LF preparing to fight 294-seat Bengal Assembly elections on its own: Salim

Siliguri, Feb 6 (PTI) The Left Front is preparing to fight the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly elections on its own after the Congress ruled out a seat-sharing arrangement, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said on Friday.

He claimed that the stance of the state Congress under the leadership of its new president Subhankar Sarkar appears to be soft towards the Trinamool Congress.

"The CPI(M) and the other Left Front constituents have already been asked by the leadership to prepare to fight the Assembly polls in the state on their own," Salim told reporters at a press conference here.

He said the Left Front had only entered into electoral seat-sharing arrangements and not an alliance with the Congress in 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Interestingly, the Congress, the Left and the Trinamool Congress are all constituents of the opposition INDIA grouping at the national level.

While the Congress and the Left are bitter foes in Kerala, the Left Front is one of the main opponents of the ruling TMC in West Bengal.

The Congress has said that it will fight alone in all the 294 seats in West Bengal, moving away from the decade-long partnership in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The CPI(M) state secretary described as a media narrative a purported verbal exchange between him and LF constituent Forward Bloc West Bengal secretary Naren Chatterjee over recent talks between Salim and newly-formed political party Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir.

Last week, Salim held a meeting with suspended TMC MLA Kabir at a hotel in New Town here, giving rise to speculation of a tie-up between the two parties before the upcoming Assembly elections.

After meeting the former Trinamool Congress MLA, who recently courted controversy over the foundation laying of a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Murshidabad district, Salim said, "I wanted to know from him (Kabir) what he wants to do and what is his objective." PTI COR AMR MNB