LG approves allotment of gram sabha land in northeast Delhi for school, water plant and afforestation

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the allotment of gram sabha land in Badarpur Khadar village for the construction of a school, installation of a water treatment plant and compensatory afforestation.

Advertisment

The LG has also directed the Revenue department to expedite drafting of a uniform policy for inter-departmental land allotment, as was directed to it 10 months ago, according to a note from the LG office.

In a major boost to school and water infrastructure as also afforestation requirements in the city, the LG has approved allotment of 220 acres of gram sabha land in Badarpur Khadar village in northeast Delhi district to Education department, Delhi Jal Board and Environment department, it said.

Saxena has directed the Revenue department to allot the land to the departments concerned free of cost on a 99-year lease, it said.

Advertisment

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had in March this year written to the LG requesting for land allotment to construct a school and stadium in his constituency.

According to a proposal, 12.39 acre land will be allotted to the Education department for construction of a government school for the village and another 32 acres of land will be retained for future development needs of the village.

The DJB will be allotted 0.12 acre of land each from two separate khasras (revenue document) for installation of RO water plant.

Advertisment

The LG has directed that land measuring 175.5 acres in various khasras, that is ‘banjar’ (barren) land, be allotted to the Environment and Forest department for carrying out compensatory afforestation in lieu of a Northern Railway project for the construction of third and fourth rail lines from Anand Vihar railway station to Tilak Bridge railway station, it said.

The Environment department and DDA will be allotted 65 acres each for carrying out compensatory plantations, it said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Transport Corporation had also requested for allotment of suitable land but after the inspection of the land they did not send their final request for the allotment, it added. PTI VIT SMN