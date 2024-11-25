LG approves amendments in Delhi Legal Metrology Rules to strengthen consumer protection

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given his approval to key amendments in the Delhi Legal Metrology Rules, 2011, to align them with the central government's regulations, a statement said on Monday.

Advertisment

The changes will shield the common consumer from fraud and cheating by introducing stricter deterrence against malpractices by retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers, etc, it said.

The amendments align with the changes recently introduced by the central government under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023 to ensure fair market practices.

The changes include an amendment in Schedule XI of Delhi Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Amendment Rules, 2011 that enhances penalty on users and manufacturers of non-standard weights or measures, the statement said.

Advertisment

Penalty on use of non-standard weight or measure will be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 for a retailer, Rs 10,000 for wholesale dealer and Rs 50,000 for petroleum industry/petrol pump, the statement said.

The fine for manufacture of non-standard weight or measure will be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

Similarly, the penalty for selling of non-standard packages will be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 for retailers and Rs 25,000 for manufacturers, it said.

Advertisment

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had earlier advised the state governments to prescribe the compounding fees in the enforcement rules and circulated a draft model rules in that direction.

While approving the proposal of the legal department for amendment in the rules, the LG directed that draft notification be forwarded to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs (weight and measures division) for its approval, as mandated in the Act, it said.

The LG has also instructed that the department may process such proposals strictly in accordance with the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991.

Advertisment

Once the changes come into effect, the Delhi government will be empowered to increase compounding fees for specific offences.

Specific provisions from the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodity) Rules, 2011, will be integrated into the Delhi rules to ensure uniformity in regulatory standards across the country, the statement said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN