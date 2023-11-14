LG approves regularisation of 18 dental surgeons posted at Delhi govt hospitals

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the regularisation of 18 dental surgeons who have been working in various Delhi government hospitals on ad hoc basis from 1998 to 2004, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Their tenure has been renewed from time to time to meet the shortage of dental surgeons, the officials said.

Saxena also approved the conversion of nine Group 'C' temporary posts of stenographer to permanent posts in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department.

The LG has been pitching for regularisation of services of those who have been engaged by the Delhi government on ad hoc basis and effecting appointments on a permanent basis as per law, the officials said.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare sought regularisation of these 18 Civil Assistant Surgeons (Dental).

Subsequent to the LG's directions in March 2023 to amend Recruitment Rules to ensure regularisation of posts and fresh appointments on a regular basis, the Delhi Health Services had notified the DHS (Dental) Rules, 2022 on May 6 this year.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) assessed the suitability of these doctors working on ad hoc basis for more than a decade for appointment on a regular basis and found them to be fit for the same.

Similarly, posts of nine stenographers (Group 'C'), working in the WCD Department for implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2005, have been made permanent with the LG's approval. These stenographers, appointed on temporary posts since 2005, had been discharging duties of a permanent nature. PTI SLB DIV DIV