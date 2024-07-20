LG, Army chief review security situation at high-level joint meetings in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 20 (PTI) Amid concern over growing terror activities and successful cross-border infiltration, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi chaired back-to-back high-level joint security review meetings here on Saturday, an official said.

The meeting at the Raj Bhawan and police headquarters were also attended by the director generals of the BSF, CRPF, J&K Police, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior security officials, the officials said.

General Dwivedi first chaired an over an-hour long meeting at the police headquarters before almost all the participants moved to the Raj Bhawan for another round of meeting when LG Sinha, who was in Srinagar, returned to Jammu.

Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with the Army Chief, various heads of security and law enforcement agencies on the security situation and asked them to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations in Jammu Division.

“We must launch meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations with greater synergy between all the agencies to wipe out terrorists and those aiding and abetting them,” the LG said.

Sinha also directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration, an official statement said.

The Army chief’s visit to Jammu, second in less than three weeks after taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, comes close on the heels of two deadly terror attacks that left nine army personnel, including a captain, dead in remote forest belts of Machedi in Kathua and Desa forest in Doda on July 8 and July 15. The officials said the senior officers of defence and home ministry also attend the meeting chaired by the army chief in Jammu.

On July 16, the army said all formations of Udhampur-based northern command are committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The army said it has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to eliminate the foreign terrorists, who have infiltrated from across the border and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu region and thereafter to Kashmir.

On July 3, the chief of army staff visited the border district of Poonch and also chaired a meeting in Jammu and reviewed the security situation. PTI TAS AS AS AS