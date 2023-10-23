LG asks Delhi govt, civic bodies to ensure mitigation of mosquito breeding on war footing

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the NDMC, MCD and city government on Monday to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing.
He called the rising number of dengue cases and related hospitalisation in the national capital "worrying".
"The rising cases of dengue and related hospitalisation in Delhi, despite a dip in temperature, are worrying.
"Spoke to the Chief Secretary, NDMC Chairman, MCD Commissioner and Secretary (Health), GNCTD to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing," Saxena said in a post on X.
He appealed to people to take all necessary precautions.
"Also asked them to ascertain adequate facilities at dispenseries and hospitals. I appeal to the people to take all necessary precautionary measures," the LG said.
Asked about Saxena's post, Mayor Shelly Oberoi told a press conference that a high-level meeting of the departments concerned will be held soon to take stock of the situation. PTI SLB SJJ RC