LG asks Mata Vaishnodevi Board to come with plan for construction of new temples in Reasi

Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday asked the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) administration to come up with a comprehensive plan to build new temples in the Union Territory's Reasi district under its social support initiatives.

The Board also approved an elaborate "Annual Green Plan" for 2024-25 at its 72nd meeting, which was chaired by Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.

The SMVDSB, which reviewed the progress of its various past decisions, progress of different developmental initiatives and held extensive deliberations on crucial aspects of pilgrim facilitation, ratified and gave in-principle approvals to as many as 27 agenda items to augment pilgrim services and to ensure smooth functioning of the Board, an official spokesman said.

"Early start of heli-service in the Jammu-Panchhi sector and the medical college of the Board at Kakryal, and construction of different buildings in various sectors aimed at augmenting capacities, were the major decisions taken at the meeting", he said.

The direct helicopter service between Jammu Airport and Panchhi Helipad on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track will not only bolster emergency response capabilities but also improve pilgrimage experience of devotees, he said.

The Board appreciated the recent steps taken by the chief executive officer (CEO) towards development of different temples in and around Katra under its social support initiatives.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the CEO to broaden the ambit of this activity by including construction of new temples in Reasi district, the spokesman said.

The Board also appreciated the "greening initiatives" reported by CEO towards improving bio-diversity and ecological balance of the area.

"An elaborate 'Annual Green Plan' for the year 2024-25 was also approved by the Board. The Board desired that for environmental vibrancy of Trikuta Hills, the option of aerial survey and seed dispersal through helicopters must also be initiated", spokesman said.