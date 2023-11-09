LG, BSF pay tributes to jawan killed in Pak firing along IB in Samba

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Special Director General of BSF, P V Ramasastry on Thursday paid homage to the BSF head constable who was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Apart from them, Chief Secretary A K Mehta, Home Secretary R K Goyal, IGP Anand Jain, IG BSF D K Boora and Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar also paid tributes to the BSF jawan, Lal Fam Kima, at the frontier headquarters, Paloura camp, in Jammu.

During wreath-laying ceremony, he was given full military honours by sounding of buggle and last salute. The jawans raised slogans hailing him.

The mortal remains of Kima would be sent to his hometown Aizwal for the last rites with full military honour.

The BSF head constable was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector.

Kima suffered injuries at Narayanapur BoP and later succumbed to injuries. Kima, 50, was a resident Aizwal in Mizoram.

The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by Pakistan Rangers along the IB in the Jammu frontier.

On October 28, Pakistan Rangers indulged in heavy firing and shelling for around seven hours, resulting in injuries to two BSF jawans and a woman.

On October 17, two BSF personnel had been injured in unprovoked firing by the rangers in the Arnia sector.

It is the sixth overall violation since the two sides signed a ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. PTI AB CK