LG calls for collective action to build sustainable, prosperous Ladakh

Leh, Jan 25 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday urged people to work together with renewed resolve and collective determination to transform the Union Territory into a model of sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and economic prosperity.

In a message on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Gupta expressed his gratitude to the brave personnel of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and the Ladakh Police for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country’s borders and ensuring peace, security, and stability in this strategically important region.

“Their courage and sacrifice inspire confidence among our citizens and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the nation,” the Lt Governor said.

He extended his greetings and warm wishes to the people of the Union Territory of Ladakh on Republic Day.

“I also acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the civil administration in delivering efficient, transparent, and people-centric governance. Their tireless efforts in implementing developmental programmes, strengthening public service delivery, and reaching the remotest corners of Ladakh deserve special appreciation,” the Lt Governor said.

He paid tributes to the visionary leaders and framers of the Constitution, whose wisdom, courage, and sacrifice laid the foundation of a sovereign, democratic, socialist, secular, and republic India, rooted in the timeless values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

“These ideals continue to guide our nation’s progress and strengthen our democratic ethos,” he said.

He also conveyed his sincere appreciation to hardworking farmers, workers, teachers, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, artisans, artists, students, youth, women, and members of civil society.

“Their dedication, resilience, and collective efforts are instrumental in driving inclusive development and social harmony in Ladakh,” he said.

“With renewed resolve and collective determination, let us work together to transform Ladakh into a model of sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and economic prosperity,” he said.

He said all must focus on strengthening infrastructure, promoting renewable energy, eco-tourism, organic farming, education, healthcare, and skill development, while preserving the rich cultural heritage and fragile ecosystem.

"Our youth must be equipped with modern education, digital skills, and entrepreneurial opportunities to emerge as leaders of tomorrow. Let us strive to ensure that women and marginalised sections of society are empowered and provided equal opportunities to realise their full potential," he said.