LG calls for frequent checking, surveillance of prisons across J-K

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called for frequent checking and surveillance of prisons across Jammu and Kashmir at a high level review meeting of sub-departments under the home department at Lok Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

The budget and expenditure of prisons, prosecution, Home Guards, civil defence and SDRF, fire and emergency services, forensics, Sainik Welfare and Advisory Board were discussed at the meeting, the spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police (Prisons) Deepak Kumar, Home Department Principal Secretary Chandraker Bharti, Finance Department Principal Secretary Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary to the LG Mandeep K Bhandari and Commandant General, Home Guards, Abdul Ghani Mir, among others.

The LG took a comprehensive review of progress achieved under vital ongoing projects including construction of high security prison at Mahanpur-Kathua, establishment of cyber division at FSL Jammu, upgrade of cyber division at FSL Srinagar and construction of bunkers in border districts of J-K, the spokesperson said.

Addressing the meeting, Sinha directed for expediting the pace of works and strengthening of various wings of the home department through coordinated efforts.

He also gave instructions for sensitisation of prison officers and staff and frequent checking and surveillance of prisons across UT of J-K, the spokesperson said.