LG chairs executive council of Vaishno Devi University; gives emphasis on new courses

Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired the 35th meeting of executive council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University here, emphasising on introducing new courses with focus on different sectors of economy.

Vice Chancellor of SMVDU Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University Prof Nilofer Khan and Vice Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Management, Ahmedabad University, Prof Pankaj Chandra among others attended the meeting, a spokesperson said.

Addressing the meeting, the Lt Governor emphasised on introducing new courses and rewriting the existing curriculum with the focus on capacity building to bridge the gap between availability and requirement of different sectors of the economy.

“University must formulate a comprehensive strategy to promote innovative programs and courses like Design Your Degree, Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Management and Architecture with specialization in Urban and Town planning," he said.

“We need to fill the gap in the availability of employable skills. We should also focus on strengthening the School of Languages and promote regional languages and Sanskrit,” Sinha said.

The spokesperson said the meeting discussed several important academic and administrative issues pertaining to Career Advancement Promotion of Faculty members, non-functional promotion of Non-teaching staff members, increasing enrolment, campus placements, University’s Outreach Programmes, promotion of innovation and start-ups, research, training and skill development programs.

The council gave in-principle approval to various agenda points presented during the meeting, the spokesperson said.

He said the meeting also deliberated on designing of curriculum and academic guidelines in line with NEP-2020, creation of Faculty of Medical Sciences under SMVDIME and other reforms to bring further qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the University. PTI TAS + NB