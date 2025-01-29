LG, CM congratulate J-K candidates for clearing UPSC examination

Jammu, March 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday congratulated aspirants from the Union Territory who successfully cleared the UPSC civil services examination 2025.
As many as 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir — the joint highest ever from the region — have qualified the examination, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.
In a post on X, the lieutenant governor congratulated the successful candidates and said their achievement has brought pride to the Union Territory.
“Congratulations to all aspirants from J-K who have successfully cleared UPSC CSE-2025. Your success has brought pride to the UT and will inspire young aspirants across J-K to pursue their dreams,” Sinha said.
He also wished the candidates a bright and fulfilling career in public service.
Chief Minister Abdullah also extended his heartiest congratulations to the successful candidates, describing their achievement as a moment of immense pride for Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message, Abdullah lauded the hard work, perseverance and dedication of the candidates and said their success reflects the determination and potential of the youth of the region.
He said the achievement of these aspirants would inspire many more students across Jammu and Kashmir to set high goals and pursue their dreams with commitment and sincerity.
The chief minister wished the candidates a bright, fulfilling and distinguished career in public service, expressing hope that they would contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development and governance.
Suvan Sharma topped the list among candidates from the Union Territory by securing All India Rank (AIR) 148.
Other successful candidates from J-K include Towseef Ahmad Ganie (AIR 254), Ritika Bhan (456), Sooyash Shivam (572), Muneeb Parrah (581), Ghulam Din (683), Dwarka Gaadhi (721), Akash (747), Koh-e-Safa (763), Yasaar (811), Abhishek (820), Pankaj (856), Mohd Ajaz (869), Azhar (886), Sarfraz (936) and Irfan Ahmad Lone, a differently abled candidate, who secured AIR 957. PTI AB AB MNK MNK