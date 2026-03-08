LG, CM congratulate Team India on ICC T20 World Cup triumph; celebrations light up Jammu

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday congratulated the Indian national cricket team for defeating New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad.

India produced a batting spectacle of rare ferocity to overwhelm New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash and defend the T20 World Cup title after posting a record total on Sunday.

“A truly spectacular victory! Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The grit and exceptional skills displayed by the Men in Blue have filled every Indian heart with immense pride. Proud of our champions,” LG Sinha posted on X.

Abdullah also congratulated Team India on their victory in the ICC T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

“The team’s remarkable performance will further strengthen India’s glorious legacy in the world of cricket and inspire millions of cricket lovers across the country,” the Office of the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Soon after India sealed the victory, celebrations broke out in several parts of Jammu, where enthusiastic fans burst heavy fireworks and waved the national flag. The night sky lit up with colourful displays as jubilant supporters gathered on streets and outside their homes, cheering and celebrating the team’s historic triumph.

People were seen chanting slogans in support of Team India while sharing sweets and congratulating each other, turning the city into a festive scene following the thrilling win. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK