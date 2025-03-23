LG, CM express grief over loss of lives in accident in J&K's Ganderbal

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abbdullah have expressed their grief over the deaths of four people in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Seventeen people were also injured in the accident involving a bus and a taxi on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident in Ganderbal today," the LG said in his condolence message.

"My sincere condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the early recovery of the injured," he added.

The chief minister took to X to condole the deaths in the accident and said the authorities concerned are providing all possible assistance to those injured.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident on highway near Gund, Kangan, which has claimed several lives and left many others injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance," Abdullah said.