LG Court orders Delhi govt to set aside 'de-recognition' of J D Tytler School

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The court of Lieutenant Governor has set aside a DoE order for de-recognition of J D Tytler school, terming the penalty "harsh and not warranted," the school said on Thursday.

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education had on August 24, 2022, issued an order for the de-recognition of the school.

The order was stayed by the Delhi High Court for the interim period, which was extended till April 26, 2023, and later till any further order by the LG court.

According to a statement issued by the school, the LG court in an order on November 15 asked the DoE to restore the recognition of the school.

"In view of the above, we once again assure the parents and their children that their education has always been in safe hands and will continue to be our prime concern. Our school is an institution of excellence committed to the cause of education," the school said.