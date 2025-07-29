Delhi HC upholds Medha Patkar's conviction in defamation case filed by Delhi LG Saxena

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction and punishment awarded to activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena.

Justice Shalinder Kaur said the trial court's order, against which Patkar had approached the high court, did not require any interference.

"Upon perusal this court finds no illegality in the order (by trial court) and requires no interference, and accordingly dismissed," Justice Kaur said.

Saxena filed the case 23 years ago when he was heading an NGO in Gujarat.