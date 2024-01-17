LG directs action against 3 Revenue officials for irregularities in Kanwar camp tenders: officials

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed action against three officers of the revenue department in the Delhi government for "gross misconduct" in connection with arrangements of tents and other facilities for Kanwariyas, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to take "strict action" against the officers including the then SDM (HQ) RR Singh, section officer Sanjay Kumar Madan and junior assistant Anurag, they said.

The action was taken based on a report of the Vigilance Directorate in which it was alleged that a scam had taken place in awarding the tentage work for Kanwar camps by the caretaking branch of the revenue department.

The matter was related to the allotment of tentage work worth Rs 23.40 crores for Kanwar camps in the city, in 2022.

The LG Secretariat had received a complaint dated July 19, 2022 that was forwarded to the chief secretary with a direction to submit a factual report on the matter, said a Raj Niwas official.

"The report categorically underlined the gross misconduct on the part of the three officials as the work awarded to the bidders was modified without prior approval of the competent authority and thus causing loss to the government exchequer," he said.

The revenue department during enquiry informed that prior approval was not taken by the caretaking branch to include new items in the work order and they were presumably inserted in the final document allegedly by the three officials, he said.

The Vigilance Directorate stated in its report that additional items like tin shade, side walls, LED lights among others were added in the work orders without the approval of the competent authority, which amounted to "gross misconduct", he stated.

Accordingly, major penalty proceedings were recommended against the three officials. PTI VIT RT RT