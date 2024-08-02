LG directs inquiry in affairs of shelter homes, including deaths at Asha Kiran run by Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday directed for a comprehensive inquiry in the state of affairs of all shelter homes of the Delhi government, including the deaths of inmates at the Asha Kiran facility in Rohini, and sought a report within a week, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

He has asked for adequate compensation to be paid to the parents or guardians of the deceased inmates of the Asha Kiran shelter home, it said.

The LG has asked a white paper on the running of all shelter homes run by the Social Welfare department, Women and Child department and DUSIB, including expenditure, facilities, number of inmates, medical facilities available may be prepared and submitted within three weeks, the statement added.

14 deaths have been reported in a month at Asha Kiran, the Delhi government’s “home for the mentally challenged” in Rohini. The deceased include 13 adults and one minor. PTI VIT AS AS